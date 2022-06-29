Wealth Management Resources Inc. Buys 1,529 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 7.8% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,634 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

