Wealth Management Resources Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,894. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

