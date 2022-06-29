Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

WEAV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,032,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,162,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $8,418,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,036,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.