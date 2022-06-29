WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

WEC opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

