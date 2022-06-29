Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,817 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96.

