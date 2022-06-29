Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

