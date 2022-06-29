Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $468.61 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $393.88 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.74. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

