Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG):

6/22/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

6/14/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $93.00.

6/9/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

6/9/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $110.00.

6/8/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

6/2/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/4/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

5/4/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 454,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,159. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,901,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126,990 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

