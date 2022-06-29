Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

IR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

IR stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

