Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $183.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.00. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $172.92 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

