Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

