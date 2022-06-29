West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,433. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

