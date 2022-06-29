West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 199.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,161. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14.

