West Coast Financial LLC Has $12.29 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

