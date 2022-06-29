West Coast Financial LLC Has $9.91 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

