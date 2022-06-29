West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 755 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.33 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

