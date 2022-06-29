West Coast Financial LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 52,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 340.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 49,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 308,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,541,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

