Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the May 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE EMD opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,897.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.