Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

