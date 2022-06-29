Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 20,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 127,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56.
Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
About Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN)
Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.
