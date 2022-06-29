Whelan Financial Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.1% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $283.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

