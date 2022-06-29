WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0665 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $49.50 million and $1.18 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027081 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014324 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

