Williams Financial LLC Sells 24,121 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Williams Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,121 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

