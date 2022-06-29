Williams Financial LLC Sells 8,281 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Williams Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 108,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 161.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

