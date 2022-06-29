Windham Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Windham Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

