Winpak Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of WPK traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,446. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.51. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$34.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$349.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winpak will post 2.6668867 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPK. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

