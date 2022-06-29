Winpak Ltd. (WPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Winpak stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.51. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$34.74 and a twelve month high of C$44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$349.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winpak will post 2.6668867 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Winpak (Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

