Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 3,014,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,761. Wipro has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

