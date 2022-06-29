WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DGRE stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,699,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 688,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after buying an additional 19,789 shares during the period.

