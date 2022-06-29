Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,377 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

DHI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.32. 42,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,352. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

