Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

