Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 2,555 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $621.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,908. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $632.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.71.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.