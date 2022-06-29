Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 93,747 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,747 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $23,574,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 362,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,103. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

