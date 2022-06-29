Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.90. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.89. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $132.61 and a 1 year high of $176.59.

