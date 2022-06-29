Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WSP opened at GBX 695 ($8.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 679.21. The stock has a market cap of £18.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. Wynnstay Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($7.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.81).

About Wynnstay Properties

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

