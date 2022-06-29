Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:WSP opened at GBX 695 ($8.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 679.21. The stock has a market cap of £18.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. Wynnstay Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($7.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.81).
