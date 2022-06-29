Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Up 3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 16,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 498,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

