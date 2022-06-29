XMON (XMON) Achieves Market Cap of $7.29 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. XMON has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $115,367.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $4,876.40 or 0.24212324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00178085 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.07 or 0.01440237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00081056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014921 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

