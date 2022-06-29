Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Up 1.4%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.72 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.72 ($0.41). Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.41).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.51. The stock has a market cap of £47.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.50. Xpediator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.17%.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

