XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $32.66

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.66, but opened at $31.52. XPeng shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 112,902 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.97.

Get XPeng alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in XPeng by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after buying an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.