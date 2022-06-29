XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading 1% Higher

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -1.00.

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

