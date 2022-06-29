XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading 1% Higher

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -1.00.
XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPhyto Therapeutics (XPHYF)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.