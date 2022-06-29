Xponance Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 36,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.21.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $253.46. 19,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.88. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

