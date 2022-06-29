Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,744 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 67,415 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 342,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,313,160. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

