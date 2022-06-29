Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

CCI stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.80. 14,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.31. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

