Xponance Inc. Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

MU traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. 337,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,189,508. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

