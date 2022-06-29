Xponance Inc. Has $21.87 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.38 on Wednesday, reaching $480.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.40, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

