Xponance Inc. Has $31.49 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.32. The company had a trading volume of 164,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

