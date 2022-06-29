Xponance Inc. Has $44.52 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $279.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,442. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.40 and a 200-day moving average of $327.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

