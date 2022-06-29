Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.