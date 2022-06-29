Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.68 ($0.08). 127,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,147,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.13.

In other news, insider Lyn Rees bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($85,879.03).

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

