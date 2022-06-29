Zano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47,909.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Zano has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001840 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $47,909.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,009.58 or 0.99848498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036634 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00217813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00241803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00113013 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00070040 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004595 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,259,284 coins and its circulating supply is 11,229,784 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

